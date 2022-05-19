OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Darreena J. Harding- Hutchins passed away Saturday May 14, 2022 with her husband, as always, by her side.

She was born in Portland on June 24, 1985, the daughter of Kathryn Harding and James Cleary.

Darreena was a proud life-long resident of Old Orchard Beach, and a 2004 graduate of Old Orchard Beach High School.

Darreena met her husband, Jason, when she was 15 years old. She knew immediately that he was meant for her. They spent every day for the last 22 years together. They spent many happy adventures together including leaf peeping on the Kancamagus Highway, visiting Mount Washington, New York City, N.Y., Las Vegas, and The Grand Canyon, plus several amazing trips to Disney World and Niagara Falls.

Darreena was a wonderful daughter to her mother, Kathy. They always had a ton of fun together, and were each other’s best friend.

As everyone’s favorite auntie, she would almost always be found with at least one, if not a whole gaggle of kids in tow. She always went out of her way to make every holiday extra special for all her nieces and nephews. She gave them all the most wonderful childhood memories that they’ll cherish forever.

Darreena was a devoted animal lover and advocate. She rescued several lucky dogs and cats during her 36 years. As a child her favorite activity was catching and releasing salamanders, frogs and skippers in the brook at her home.

Her passion was photography. She had a deep love for everything living and it showed through the lens of her camera. Every family gathering, event, or just a day spent with a loved one was captured beautifully by Darreena.

She was predeceased by her father, James Cleary; her grandmother, Roberta Harding; and her uncle, Darren Knox.

Survivors include her husband, Jason Hutchins of Old Orchard Beach; her mother, Kathryn Harding of Old Orchard Beach; aunt, Sandra Dudley of Old Orchard Beach; sister-in-law, Rebecca Rock and her husband Joshua of Biddeford; cousin, Stacy Anderson and her husband Jason of Buxton; nieces and nephews Mia, Anthony, Riley, Evan, Kyle, Sophia, Avery, Sylas, Abel, Logan, Skylar; and life long best friend, Vanessa Goodreau.

A funeral/celebration of life will be held at 50 Foote St. on a date yet to be determined.

Arrangements are by Dennett, Craig & Pate, 365 Main St., Saco, ME 04072.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Darreena’s name to The Animal Welfare Society of Kennebunk.

