SOUTH PORTLAND – John F. Amato, 89, of Cape Elizabeth, left this life peacefully, in the company of family at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, on April 29, 2022.

The only child of Angelo A. Amato and Anna M. (Forgione) Amato, John was born in South Portland on Dec. 27, 1932. He graduated from Portland High School in 1951, attended the University of Southern Maine, and served his country at Fifth Army Headquarters in Chicago, Ill., during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return to Portland, John immersed himself in the family business on India Street, the original Amato’s Sandwich Shop, which had been founded by his grandparents Giovanni and Michelina Amato. In time, he assumed ownership and expanded the business to a second location on Forest Avenue. After many years of hard work and dedication, John concluded his years on India Street and Forest Avenue, the third and final generation of the Amato family to own and operate the business.

In 1961, John married Domenica “Sunday” Germani. Together they settled in Cape Elizabeth where they raised their two children, Patricia A. Amato, and David J. Amato. In time, they added “grand-dogs” to the family circle and were often seen enjoying walks with Jack, Geri and Lucy at Fort Williams and Bug Light Park. They also enjoyed many winters in Naples, Fla., where John, an avid lifelong tennis player, was able to extend his tennis season. John always maintained his interest in business. He took particular satisfaction in his association with Downeast Appliance.

John was known for his work ethic, his dedication to his family, and his unfailing sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.

John was predeceased by his parents Andy and Anna; his wife, Sunday; and his son, David.

He is survived by his daughter, Patricia; and many members of his extended family.

He was laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery on May 12, 2022.

The family extends special thanks to the Staff and Volunteers at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their exceptional kindness and compassion.

Arrangements were made under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

Donations in memory of John and Sunday may be made to

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074, or to the

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter,

383 U.S. Route One, Suite 2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074

