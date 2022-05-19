LEWISTON – Karen Louse (Shane) Hanscom, 69, of Danville, formerly of Casco, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with her daughter, Angella and friends, Lori and Dawn by her side.

Karen was the most kind, loving and caring woman anyone would meet and anyone who knew her or met her felt like family and instant love. She wanted the best for her family and did all she could to make that happen.

Karen is loved by her parents Harold and Lois Shane; her two daughters, Amy and Angella Hanscom; two granddaughters, Hannah and Taylor Odom; as well as countless nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of Karen’s life will be held on May 28 from 3-7 p.m. at 40 Pond Park Rd. in Naples. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco where tributes may be shared with her family at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous