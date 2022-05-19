Lois Pratt Pulsifer 1933 – 2022 VALENCIA, Pa. – Lois Pratt Pulsifer, 88, of Valencia, Pa., formerly Downingtown, Pa. and Harpswell, Maine, died unexpectedly on May 11, 2022. She was born in Brunswick on August 17, 1933, daughter of the late Harold and Marian Nicoll Pratt and the step-daughter of the late Amy (Ormiston) Pratt. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years Jonathan T. Pulsifer, Sr. Loving mother of Elizabeth (David) Dodson of Allison Park and Jonathan T. (Sandra) Pulsifer, Jr. of New Kensington. Dear grandmother of Olivia Dodson and Alexander, Amanda, and Matthew Pulsifer. Devoted sister to Frances (Forrest) Caswell of Brunswick. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and cherished friends. Lois was a graduate of Brunswick Sr. High and the University of Maine. She dedicated herself to educating children with disabilities in Downingtown. Following her retirement, Lois and her husband traveled both around the country and internationally. Proud of her faith, Lois had been a member of Brunswick Methodist Church, Central Presbyterian Church of Downingtown and First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown. While at Central Presbyterian, Lois was an active member of the choir for over 30 years. In her spare time, she engaged in sewing, creating theorem paintings, cooking, and baking tons of delicious desserts for family and friends. She enjoyed spending her summers in Maine and hosting her family for their vacation stay. She loved sharing a lobster bake and displaying her artwork in the Brunswick area art shows. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Services will be held at the funeral home following visitation at 12 p.m. with Rev. Paul A. Becker, officiating. Lois’s life will also be celebrated at a memorial to be held in Brunswick at a date to be determined later this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Alzheimer’s Association 2835 E Carson St. Suite 200 Pittsburgh, PA 15203 or: American Heart Association Four Gateway Center 444 Liberty Ave. Suite 1300 Pittsburgh, PA 15222

