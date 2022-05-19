Last week, the Portland-based band Dead Gowns released the single “How You Act,” and there’s more new material coming in the not too distant future.

Dead Gowns is the songwriting project of Geneviève Beaudoin. Active since 2018, Dead Gowns released the EP “New Spine” in 2018 and followed it up with a handful of exquisite singles including “See People” last year.

Beaudoin said that “How You Act” is a reclamation of energy, empowering the narrator to forgive and accept and she describes it as a cross-pollination between folk-rock and alt-country-lounge. You’ll also hear a trumpet solo.

“How You Act” is the first in a series of songs from Dead Gowns that features a cast of their friends and collaborators including Luke Kalloch, Aisha Burns, Nat Baldwin, Peter McLaughlin, Alex Millan and Brett DesChenes.

Here’s the lyric video for “How You Act:”

