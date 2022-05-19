BOSTON — Trevor Story had three homers, four hits and seven RBI to help the Boston Red Sox rally from a four-run deficit Thursday night in a 12-6 win over the Seattle Mariners.

FRIDAY’S GAME WHO: Mariners (Ray 4-3) at Red Sox (Wacha 3-0) WHEN: 7:10 p.m. TELEVISION: NESN

Story slugged a pair of two-run homers and added a three-run shot in the eighth. He also singled in the sixth, resulting in the go-ahead run scoring on a wild throw.

In the first season of a six-year $140 million contract, Story had just two homers in 32 games entering Thursday.

Jackie Bradley Jr. added an RBI double off the Green Monster as Boston scored nine straight runs and won for the fifth time in seven games.

The Red Sox got four scoreless innings of relief from Tanner Houck (3-3) after Seattle roughed up starter Rich Hill over the first two innings for a 4-0 lead.

Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the second inning for Seattle, which lost for the third time in four games and fell to 3-4 on a lengthy trip that still has three games to go in Boston.

Ty France added an RBI double in the second as the Mariners chased Hill. Houck (3-3) came out of the bullpen and shut down the Mariners over the next four innings, striking out six and allowing just one hit and one walk.

Seattle rookie George Kirby (0-1) lasted until the sixth but was pulled after Alex Verdugo’s leadoff double off the wall in center.

Kirby wound up with the loss after Story looped a single off Moore’s glove into center, and Verdugo scored when Julio Rodríguez’s throw skipped past third and bounced off the wall outside the Seattle dugout. Story took second on the throwing error, stole third and scored easily on Bradley’s double high off the Green Monster to put Boston up 6-4.

Seattle reliever Wyatt Mills walked Bobby Dalbec with the bases loaded in the seventh, then hit Christian Vázquez with a pitch, allowing Boston’s eighth straight run to cross the plate. Danny Young walked Bradley on six pitches, forcing home Story.

Story cut Seattle’s early lead in half with a two-run homer to center in the second, then tied it in the third with another two-run drive that cleared the Green Monster and made it all the way out of Fenway Park. He connected off Young in the eight, this one also over the Monster and onto Landsdowne Street.

It was the 19th multihomer game of Story’s career.

Rodríguez hit a solo homer for Seattle in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Reinstated right-hander Drew Steckenrider from the restricted list and returned left-hander Roenis Elias to Triple-A Tacoma. Steckenrider was placed on the restricted list last week before the Mariners crossed the border for a three-game series at Toronto.

Red Sox: Left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez had surgery Thursday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Manager Alex Cora said there was no timetable for Hernandez, who had been working on some mechanical issues with Triple-A Worcester.