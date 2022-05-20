Winning pitcher Charlotte Donovan lined a two-out single to center field to drive home Eliza Doyon in the fifth inning, lifting Biddeford to a 1-0 win over Massabesic in a Class A South softball showdown Friday afternoon in Biddeford.

Chantalle Bouchard hit a double and single for Biddeford (10-1), and Doyon also had two hits.

Donovan threw a two-hitter, fanning 15 batters without walking a batter.

Emily Antrim of Massabesic (8-3) took the loss despite not allowing an earned run.

WINDHAM 5, NOBLE 0: Brooke Gerry struck out 16 while only allowing two hits as the Eagles (10-2) shut out the Knights (5-6) in Windham.

Jadyn Kimball hit a home run in the third inning and finished with three RBI. Stella Jarvais went 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Kiersten Davis and Paige Bronkema each had a hit for Noble.

POLAND 26, YARMOUTH 5: Gretchyn Paradis had three singles and a double, drove in four runs and was the winning pitcher as the Knights (12-0) defeated the Clippers (1-12) in five innings at Poland.

Khloe O’Leary and Emma Bunyea added two singles apiece for Poland, which scored 10 runs in the first inning.

Emma Butsch led Yarmouth with two doubles and two RBI.

LEAVITT 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Lily Chabot’s seventh-inning single gave the Hornets (9-5) a win over the Panthers (8-5) in Turner.

Leavitt’s Nola Boutaugh hit a solo home run in the second inning. Medomak tied it in the seventh.

Abby Albert pitched six innings and struck out 11 for Leavitt.

OCEANSIDE 16, CONY 14: Jillian Barnard cracked a three-run homer, and Aubri Hoose had three singles and a double to lead the Mariners (5-6) to a win over the Rams (5-6) in Augusta.

Sage Fortin hit two doubles for Cony. Alivia St. Peter, Torrie Webber and Addi Level each added two hits.

LACROSSE

KENNEBUNK 14, WINDHAM 4: Ruby Sliwkowski poured in seven goals as the Rams (9-0) downed the Eagles (4-5) at Windham.

Sydney Dumas chipped in with three goals, and Ivy Armentrout and Sophia Notine each tossed in two.

Molly Black got a pair of goals for Windham. Mallory Muse and Isabelle Babb also scored.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 17, OCEANSIDE 2: Mary LeBel totaled four goals and three assists as the Eagles (5-2) rolled past the Mariners (0-6) in Rockland.

Skyler Houghton also scored four goals and Dakota Gregory had three.

