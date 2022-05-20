WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gorham High School student Elijah T. Wyatt has accepted an offer to attend the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. U.S. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, nominated Wyatt to the Academy in December.

“Acceptance to a U.S. service academy is extremely competitive and reflects highly on a student’s scholarship, community service, and character,” said Congresswoman Pingree. “Along with all the other Maine students I nominated, Elijah has demonstrated an incredible commitment to serving the country and a maturity well beyond his years. I’m very proud that he was accepted to West Point and wish him the very best in his time there.”

“Lifelong service is a goal of mine, and I envision the military as the path to continue to give back and serve my country,” Wyatt wrote in his letter requesting a nomination. “Being part of something bigger than myself is important to me and my future. I believe USMA will provide me the opportunity to become a servant leader in a world that needs such people.”

Wyatt’s parents are Amy and Colby Wyatt.

To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, applicants must be nominated by an authorized nominating source, which includes Members of Congress.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: