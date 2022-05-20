Standing on the sidewalk in front of this colonial yellow three-flat on Munjoy Hill, you can see the ocean at the end of the street. Unit 2, on the second floor, is a lovely condominium with vintage hardwood floors and built-in storage. When the sun shines, it’s shining right into the seven windows that line the south and east-facing living/dining rooms. The kitchen update includes stone countertops, a gas range, stainless appliances, and single-panel wood cabinets with lighting underneath. There’s also a little porch to catch unfiltered ocean breezes. Newer windows and efficient heat will keep you cozy in the winter.

Munjoy Hill is one of our favorite Portland neighborhoods, rolling from the breathtaking views of the Eastern Promenade parks down to Washington Ave, a stretch of restaurants, breweries and small businesses that has become a citywide destination. While the Prom is three blocks away, right across the street from this home is the beautifully landscaped Marada-Adams Park and Playground.

Highlights Two-bedroom, one-bathroom, vintage condominium in Portland’s popular East End neighborhood

Hardwood floors throughout, newer windows, updated kitchen and bathroom, back porch

Open house on Sunday, May 22, noon to 2 pm

Come see how nice this lifestyle could be and join us for an open house this Sunday, May 22 from noon to 2 p.m.

51 Moody Street is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: