I am supporting Jackie Sartoris for the Democratic nomination for Cumberland County district attorney, and here’s why:
• Jackie understands that “all politics is local,” a phrase commonly associated with former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O’Neill. I think that she interprets the phrase in a positive way to mean that political and social change for fairness often happens in our towns and cities when citizens are engaged. She encourages that engagement.
• She believes in transparency and accountability and has a plan to release data on prosecutorial policies and priorities.
• She has a strong commitment to fight hate and prejudice and to reform review policies regarding such crimes.
Jackie has the leadership abilities to implement judicial reforms to strengthen our communities. That is why I will vote for her in the June 14 primary.
Sande Updegraph
town councilor, District 4
Brunswick
