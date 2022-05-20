CAPE ELIZABETH – Colin Smith walked in the third inning, stole second and third base and scored on a balk as the Cape Elizabeth baseball team earned a 1-0 win over Freeport on Friday despite being held hitless and committing six errors.

Gus Wing pitched the first five innings, and Blaine Cockburn pitched the final two for the Falcons (9-3).

Curtis Sullivan picked up the win for the Capers (6-6), striking out nine in six innings. Hayden Webber recorded the save.

ERSKINE 7, MORSE 3: Holden McKenney drove in three runs, and Beck Jorgensen had a double and two RBI as the Eagles (9-1) defeated the Shipbuilders (4-8) at Bath.

Erskine scored four runs in the second inning and led 5-3 after Morse’s two-run fourth. The Eagles then clinched it with a two-run seventh.

Gabe Aucoin and Braylon Williams each had two hits for Morse.

SOFTBALL

MADISON 15, LISBON 0, 5 INNINGS: Aribelle Linkletter had three hits, including a triple, and had four RBIs for the Bulldogs in a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Greyhounds in Madison.

Brooke McKenney allowed just one hit and struck out 11 batters to earn the win in the circle for Madison (11-1).

Lisbon falls to 2-8.

BOYS LACROSSE

MESSALONSKEE 12, BRUNSWICK 7: The Eagles got multiple goals from four different players en route to a Class B victory over the Dragons in Oakland.

Messalonskee (9-1) got four goals and five assists from Will Durkee, three goals and one assist from Walter Fegel, two goals each from Ty Caouette and Nate Castner (two assists) and one goal and one assist from Rhys Bridges. Ian McCurdy made nine saves for the Eagles in net.

For Brunswick (5-3), Thomas Labbe and Albert Putnam netted two goals, and Nick Marro had one. The Dragons got five saves from Jake Reeves.

