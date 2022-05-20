The number of people hospitalized in Maine with COVID-19 declined by 13 patients on Friday and has fallen 7 percent in three days.

There were 215 hospitalized patients statewide as of Friday morning, down from 228 on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The patient count reached 231 on Tuesday, the highest since mid February.

The rate of new infections in Maine, while still above the national average, also declined this week.

The state reported 518 new cases on Friday. The seven-day average of new cases in Maine has fallen from 809 on May 6 to 749 Friday.

Maine’s overall infection rate stand at 250 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days. The national rate is now 213 cases per q00,000 people.

While Maine had the nation’s highest infection rate earlier this month, the state ranks 17th as of Friday.

The rate varies across the state. In Cumberland County, the seven-day infection rate has dropped from 495 per 100,000 residents on May 6 to 343 today.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: