CHICAGO — Josh Rojas launched his first three longballs of the season and the Arizona Diamondbacks powered past the Chicago Cubs 10-6 Friday in a game of home run derby at Wrigley Field.

With a strong wind blowing out on a warm day, the teams combined to clear the walls 11 times – the Diamondbacks connected seven times.

David Peralta went deep twice and Alek Thomas and Christian Walker added solo shots as the Diamondbacks won their second straight after a six-game slide.

Rojas posted his first three-homer game and third career multi-homer effort. After a flyout in the first inning, he hit a solo homer in the third, a two-run drive in the fifth and another solo home run in the seventh.

Rojas led off the ninth with a chance to tie the big league record of four home runs in a game, but struck out looking. There have been 18 four-homer games performances in the majors, the last by J.D. Martinez for the Diamondbacks in 2017.

The versatile Rojas, who started at third base, entered batting .250 with three RBI in 13 games after being reinstated from the injured list on May 6. The 27-year-old had been out with a strained right oblique.

On a day when the Cubs honored Hall of Fame pitcher Ferguson Jenkins, they lost their third in a row. Jenkins, in fact, led the National League in home runs allowed during five of his 10 seasons with Chicago.

Jonathan Villar homered and doubled for the Cubs in his 1,000th big league game. Patrick Wisdom hit his seventh homer to end an 0-for-10 slump

Cubs rookie Christopher Morel and Ildemaro Vargas also homered.

Humberto Castellanos (3-1) allowed three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings for the win.

NOTES

REDS: Cincinnati activated Canadian slugger Joey Votto off the injured list before Friday’s game in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

A six-time All-Star in 16 seasons, Votto hasn’t played a lot in front of the local fans – only nine games at Rogers Centre, during which he’s hit three home runs while going 8 for 33 (.242) with seven RBI.

Votto, who grew up in Toronto, was in the lineup in the cleanup spot Friday against Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu.

Votto is off to a tough start. He’s hitting .122 with no home runs and three RBI in 22 games, and has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats. He last played for Cincinnati on May 1.

Also Friday, the Reds put left-hander Ross Detwiler on the bereavement list and placed infielder Brandon Drury, outfielder Albert Almora, right-hander Joel Kuhnel and right-hander Tyler Mahle on the restricted list.

To enter the country, the Canadian government requires a person to have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose – or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – at least 14 days before entry.

POSTPONEMENTS: The opener of the Rockies’ three-game series against the New York Mets was postponed, 6 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch, with a winter storm warning in effect for the Denver area. The forecast calls for 3 to 5 inches of snow at Coors Field.

The teams are scheduled to make it up in a split doubleheader on Saturday, but more snow was in the forecast for Saturday morning before it was expected to clear, with a low of 34 degrees in the evening

Also Friday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium was postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday.

The Yankees announced the postponement about 3 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch. The doubleheader Sunday will begin at 3:05 p.m.

TIGERS-GUARDIANS: Detroit and Cleveland are both without their managers for the series opener between the teams.

Detroit’s A.J. Hinch will miss the game because he isn’t feeling well but tested negative for COVID-19. Bench coach George Lombard will manage the team.

Cleveland’s Terry Francona will miss the game to have a minor surgical procedure and is expected to be back Saturday. Francona returned to the team Wednesday after being out four games with COVID-19.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will run the Guardians. Hale also missed several games because of COVID-19, when pitching Carl Willis served as acting manager.

NATIONALS: Infielder Carter Kieboom will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery to address the elbow issue that landed him on the injured list in March.

Manager Dave Martinez said before the Nationals’ Friday night game at Milwaukee that Kieboom will have the surgery on May 27. Kieboom, who went on the injured list before the season, has been dealing with a strained flexor mass and sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow.

MARLINS: Pablo López went to a salary arbitration hearing with Miami, with the right-hander asking for $3 million and the team arguing for $2.45 million.

López, 26, was 5-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 20 starts last season, striking out 115 and walking 26 in 102 2/3 innings. He is 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA in eight starts this year with 48 strikeouts and 11 walks in 46 innings.

