WATERVILLE – Patricia Harlow MacDonald was born June 9, 1936, in New Haven, Conn. to Philip and Alma Harlow.

She was raised in West Springfield, Mass. with her brothers, Lowell and Greg and her dog, Pal, and where she was the drum major in the school band. She graduated from Springfield College in 1958 where she met her husband of 62-years, Richard MacDonald, DO.

Dick and Pat enjoyed calling many places home. Their children Rick and Barbara were born in Missouri when Dick was attending Kirksville Osteopathic Medical School. They then lived in several towns in Maryland where son, Doug, was born until the clan moved to Waterville, Maine in 1974. In 1987, Dick and Pat moved to North Palm Beach, Fla. to work at The Upledger Institute where Pat made dear friends. They enjoyed traveling all over the country, to Mexico and New Zealand.

Pat started experiencing signs of dementia in her 60s but that never stopped her from taking long walks and enjoying life with a positive attitude. Upon retirement in 2004, they returned to Maine, residing in Dover Foxcroft to be near Dick’s nephew, Skip MacDonald, MD and family and one of their favorite places, Moosehead Lake. When aging became more challenging, they lived at Bartlett Woods in Rockland where Mary and crew treated them like family. In the end, already in hospice, COVID-19 proved to be too much for her to heal from. She was cared for with kindness, respect and compassion by the skilled nurses at Quarry Hill in Camden.

Pat was beloved by her family and friends. She was often referred to by those who knew her as “the nicest person I ever knew.” She sadly leaves behind her devoted husband, Dick; and her loving children, Rick (and wife Verleen) of Portland, Ore., Barbara (and husband, Shawn) of Rockport, Maine and Doug (and wife Amy) of Missoula, Mont. She was a proud, loving and silly sort of Nana to her grandchildren, Caroline, Molly, Otto and Declan. Her kindness and unconditional love will be missed by many friends, her sisters-in-law Pat and Betsy Harlow and her nieces and nephews.

She was a calming and gentle CranioSacral Therapist to many children, taught Esoteric Healing and never passed up an opportunity to go on a road trip or take a long walk loving the sweet little flowers or moss on the rocks. She managed Dick’s practice for years and enjoyed tennis, playing the piano, Barbara Streisand, a well-done cheeseburger, anything chocolate and spring in Maine because she loved lupine so much.

Pat was predeceased by her parents, her brothers and her best friend, Kit.

A celebration of her life will be held remotely by Zoom on June 9 at 11 a.m. (EST). Click on the following link to attend by Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85815368836?pwd=cnhPa2kxeGROOGhmSlArZm5PMnNlQT09

In lieu of flowers,

donations are appreciated at:

P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center in Camden, Maine or:

UNE College of Osteopathy – Institutional Advancement

716 Stevens Ave.

Portland, ME 04103 or:

the Alzheimer’s

Association

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous