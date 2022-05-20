BIDDEFORD – Roxanne Q. Francoeur, 70, of Biddeford passed away peacefully on May 16, 2022 at Maine Medical Center with her family by her side. Roxanne was born on Oct. 9, 1951 at the Saco Osteopathic Hospital, the daughter of Kenneth and Patrice (Daly) Quinney. She graduated from Biddeford High School in 1970 and from Thomas College in 1974 with a B.S. in Business Education. She taught in both Vermont and Maine before changing careers and moving into insurance as a customer representative. The year 1989 was a very special one, in that she married her best friend and beloved husband, Theodore Francoeur, at St Mary’s Church in Biddeford. The couple started married life in Gorham, then moved to Biddeford to set up their lifetime home. It was here that their pride and joy Kenny was born. Roxanne loved living in a multigenerational home that included Kenny’s Nana and Aunt Gail next door. She had many loves, especially when it came to animals. She loved them all from hamsters and fish, to dogs, cats, birds and her most recent two cats that needed a home. Roxanne supported multiple animal welfare organizations, as well as supporting animal food drives to feeding the squirrels and birds. Sports watching her Patriots and Red Sox meant getting out the sweatshirts and cheering on the teams. She loved them both. She was an avid reader and gardener, enjoying time doing both and then passing on the books to the next reader. Her son found a way to give her a Ladyship in Ireland for owning a small plot of land. She loved sharing this with others. One of Roxanne’s greatest joys was watching Kenny perform. She loved traveling to see him in various locations across the country from right here in Maine to as far as Alaska; there was no where she wouldn’t travel to see her boy perform.Her family, friends, and coworkers will miss her greatly.She is survived by her husband Theodore Francoeur; her son, Kenny Francoeur; and her sister, Gail Quinney.No services are being scheduled at this time. Family and friends will gather in the summer for a graveside service and fellowship. Burial will take place at St Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford.To view Roxanne’s memorial page, or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roxanne’s name to an animal charity or food assistance program of your choice, or simply a kind act to animals be made in her honor.

