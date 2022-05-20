Pete Davidson, one of the brightest “Saturday Night Live” stars of the past decade, is leaving the sketch comedy series, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.
According to a Friday report from Variety, Davidson will officially depart Studio 8H after the Season 47 finale airs this weekend. Davidson became one of the TV institution’s youngest cast members ever — he was just 20 — when he made his “SNL” debut as a featured player in 2014.
Representatives for “SNL” did not immediately respond Friday to an L.A. Times’ request for comment.
Upon joining the ensemble of “SNL,” Davidson quickly became a standout thanks to his self-deprecating comedy style and charming tendency to break character on stage.
His most popular recurring role on the series is Chad, a spacey skater boy who can’t be bothered to react or say much more than “OK!” amid acutely distressing or uncomfortable circumstances. Additionally, he has portrayed several public figures on the program, including former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Oscar winner Rami Malek and rapper Machine Gun Kelly.
During his “SNL” tenure, Davidson has also developed a bit of a ladies-man reputation by pursuing high-profile romances with singer Ariana Grande, “Bridgerton” breakout Phoebe Dynevor, legacy model Kaia Gerber, English movie star Kate Beckinsale and others.
At one point, the comic was engaged to Grande, who is now married to real estate broker Dalton Gomez. Currently, Davidson is dating reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Marcus Smart named to All-Defensive first team
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Sea Dogs swept in doubleheader by Senators
-
Arts & Entertainment
After string of adventures, ancient gold ring back in Greece
-
Arts & Entertainment
Say goodbye to Chad: Pete Davidson leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’
-
Varsity Maine
Friday’s girls’ high school roundup: Biddeford outduels Massabesic, 1-0
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.