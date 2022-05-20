Kranthi Pasinapalli of Scarborough, with a Master of Science in Project Management, graduated from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Tristen Hellewell of Scarborough, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Hellewell was initiated at St. Catherine University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts, welcomes Courtney Cushing of Gorham into the Alexander Graham Bell Honor Society. The objective of the Alexander Graham Bell Honor Society is to promote and recognize academic excellence at Curry College. The Society is named for the famous inventor, Alexander Graham Bell, who was an early chancellor at Curry College. It was founded in 1971 to recognize and promote academic excellence through a variety of activities at Curry.

The following Scarborough students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina: Cara Shelton, a Sophomore Elementary Education major from Scarborough, and Steven Shelton, a Freshman Biblical Counseling major.

Sarah Stauffer of Scarborough, who attends Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, was inducted into the Mu Kappa Chapter of Gamma Theta Upsilon, the international geographic honor society.

