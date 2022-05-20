AUGUSTA — A Lewiston man was shot and killed at a city towing company Friday morning and police said they’re investigating what happened.

Tyler Morin, 36, of Lewiston died following the shooting that happened around 10:55 a.m., according to Lt. Jeffrey Love of the Maine State Police.

The shooting took place at the Ready Road Services towing company at 605 Riverside Drive, police said. Love said no arrests have been made and “state police continue to investigate the circumstances of the death” while an autopsy is performed on Morin.

Love declined to provide more details, but officials on scene said it appeared the shooting may have been linked to a vehicle at the company’s impound lot. Morin appeared to have been shot while attempting to recover a vehicle from the lot and nearly struck a company employee with the vehicle, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.

Love said that police also recovered a “Cadillac SUV” from the garage of an abandoned house property near the towing company property. A 78-year-old woman who lives nearby and declined to identify herself said no one lives at the house.

“It’s weird,” the woman said Friday afternoon. “That car wasn’t there on Thursday.”

At the shooting scene Friday were the state police evidence recovery team and drones were used as part of the investigation.

