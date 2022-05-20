COLLEGES
Derek Tenney hit a grand slam in the fifth inning as Hartford took a six-run lead and held on to beat the University of Maine 11-9 in an America East game on Friday in Hartford, Connecticut.
Tenney was 3 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored for Hartford (12-35, 10-19 America East). Tremayne Cobb Jr. was 2 for 5 for the Hawks, including a three-run home run and finished with four RBI. Devin Kellog added a solo home run and an RBI double for Hartford.
Quinn McDaniel was 3 for 5, with two home runs and a double for Maine (27-19, 21-8). He drove in five runs and scored twice. Jordan Schulefand added four hits, including a home run, drove in two and scored two, while Jeff Mejia was 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored.
Maine ends the regular season with a game at Hartford at 10 a.m. Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Indiana Hoosiers’ top player, Trayce Jackson-Davis, will be on the court next season after he withdrew from the NBA draft.
Jackson-Davis still has two years of eligibility remaining and will begin his senior season ranked No. 15 on the school’s career scoring list with 1,565 points.
HOCKEY
NHL: Rick Bowness will not return as head coach of the Dallas Stars after nearly three seasons in which he led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final and the playoffs again this year.
While Bowness was not under contract past this season, the 67-year-old coach said in a statement released by the team Friday that he was stepping away to “allow the organization the opportunity to pursue a different direction at the head coaching position.” The move doesn’t necessarily mean Bowness is done coaching.
General Manager Jim Nill said assistant coaches John Stevens, Derek Laxdal and Todd Nelson also would not return.
Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. He was 89-62-25 as head coach in Dallas, where he was a second-year assistant before being named interim head coach in December 2019 after Jim Montgomery was fired for off-ice issues.
After the Stars made the Stanley Cup Final in that pandemic-altered 2019-20 season, the interim tag was removed and Bowness got a two-year contract.
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Finland got back to winning ways at the world ice hockey championship when it beat Britain 6-0, while Germany beat Italy 9-4 in the highest-scoring game of the tournament in Tampere, Finland.
The win lifted the Olympic champion Finns to first in Group B, ahead of Sweden, the United States and the Czech Republic.
Slovakia beat Kazakhstan 4-3 in the day’s other Group A game.
SOCCER
WORLD CUP: Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman is switching affiliation from Germany to the United States and is among 27 players invited to the Americans’ next-to-last training camp ahead of the World Cup.
Haji Wright, a 24-year-old forward from Los Angeles who is on a scoring run in the Turkish league, also is among the players who could make their U.S. debuts along with Borussia Mönchengladbach outside back Joe Scally, who was on the roster for November World Cup qualifiers but did not get in a match.
Glasgow Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic also were called in Friday after being bypassed in the 14 qualifiers from September to March.
TENNIS
GENEVA OPEN: Casper Ruud will defend his title in Geneva against unseeded Joao Sousa after both had straight sets wins in the semifinals.
The No. 8-ranked Ruud beat Reilly Opelka 7-6 (2), 7-5 to lift his career record to 4-0 against the big-serving American, who is ranked No. 18.
