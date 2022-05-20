Ziggurat Theatre Ensemble, in association with the Desert of Maine Center for Arts and Ecology, will present the enchanting fantasy “Caravan of Dreams” outdoors at the Desert of Maine beginning on Saturday, June 4, and running through Sunday, June 26.

“Caravan of Dreams” is a world-premiere fantasy about a girl who must save her city from mysterious dark forces. Music, comedy, dance, and a large puppet conjure up a magical world where imagination becomes reality, and nothing is as it seems.

“We are thrilled to be creating this site-specific show for the unique and stunning landscape of the Desert of Maine,” said writer-director Stephen Legawiec. “To have a show in this vast and magical space will be a treat for us and the audience.”

The ensemble of Maine-based actors includes Marguerite Benham, Jake Cote, Andrew Elijah Edwards, Clay Hawks, Savannah Irish, Colleen Katana, Dashiell Legawiec, Lyra Legawiec, Laura MacLean, Seth Rigoletti, Wilder Short, Caleb Streadwick and Elise Voigt. They are joined by guest artist Mel Angelo. The show is written and directed by Stephen Legawiec. Movement director is Dana Legawiec. Costumes are by Anne Collins. The Puppet Designer is Emilia McGrath.

“Caravan of Dreams” will be presented outdoors in the Desert of Maine at 6 p.m. on June 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26.

This is an outdoor show only. Please check the website, ZigguratTheatre.org, if rain is forecast.

More information is available at ZigguratTheatre.org.

