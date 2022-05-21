Jean-Marie Caterina is a friend of mine, a well-respected leader of the Scarborough Town Council, a successful small-business owner and the best candidate running for the newly created Maine House District 126. The district primarily includes north and west Scarborough, plus adjacent areas of Saco and Westbrook.

One of the principal issues facing all these communities is management of urban development growth and, of special interest to me, conserving land to protect wetlands, streams, farms and recreation areas for all to enjoy.

Jean-Marie has the experience on our local level in balancing land conservation with planned development. She will fight for the interest of residents in the new House District 126 in the Maine Legislature with pragmatic solutions to tough problems.

I hope you will vote for Jean-Marie Caterina in the June 14 Democratic primary.

Mark Follansbee

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: