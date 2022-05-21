BRUNSWICK – Janice Reynolds, 74, passed away peacefully at home on May 18, 2022 surrounded by family and friends, after a long battle against breast cancer.Janice was born on April 5, 1949 in Sacramento, Calif. to Adele Schulz. She was one of two children, the other being her brother, Dennis Schulz who passed in 2019.Janice graduated Hiram Johnson High School (1966), married Rondel Reynolds in 1968, and was a devoted Naval spouse and mother to Erik, Danny, and Amity. Her husband’s career as a Navy Pilot required her to move her family 15 times, starting in Hawaii and ending in Maine.On her husband’s retirement, Janice pursued her childhood dream of becoming a RN. She pursued her education first with The Maurine Church Coburn School of Nursing, Monterey Peninsula College (ASN 1993) and then the University of Southern Maine (BSN 1999). She became a Med-Surg nurse at Mid Coast hospital and over the years certified in Oncology, Pain management, and Palliative Care. She was a member of the American Society for Pain Management Nursing where for 12 years she had presented nationally and regionally on different areas of pain management, as well as Moral Distress. She was also co-author of three articles published in peer reviewed journals as well as a member of the PEP (Putting Evidence into Practice) team which developed the PEP card “Pharmaceutical Interventions for Nociceptive and Neuropathic Pain in the Adult Cancer Patient”. She also liked to share her experiences with prolific blogging on paincommunity.org.Janice was an avid reader, reading several novels each week. A lover of felines, she adopted, cared, and loved six cats throughout her life.Janice is survived by her husband of 54 years, Rondel Reynolds; son Erik Reynolds, son Danny Reynolds, and daughter Amity Reynolds; granddaughters Sora, Elsa, Oriana and grandson Lance.She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered always.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the:Midcoast Humane Societyhttps://midcoasthumane.org/donate/

