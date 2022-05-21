McKayla Kortes drove in Carlie Welch with a two-out single in the fifth inning, and Maddy Raymond pitched a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts as York recorded a 1-0 softball win Saturday at previously undefeated Brunswick.

York (12-1), which was tied for fourth in the latest Varsity Maine poll, put together four hits for its winning rally.

Top-ranked Brunswick is now 11-1.

SCARBOROUGH 5, PORTLAND 2: Winning pitcher Natalie Moynihan led Scarborough’s offense with three hits and an RBI as the Red Storm (8-3) beat the Bulldogs (7-3) in Portland.

Lena Pizzella also drove in a run for Scarborough, which opened the scoring with a four-run third inning and added a run in the seventh.

Portland’s Halle Chase had two hits and scored a run.

WELLS 13, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3: Kylie Corbett and Kayla Haken each hit a two-run single in the first inning, starting the Warriors (4-8) on their way to a win over the Patriots in Gray.

Wells also got RBI triples from Delani Brown, Savannah Tardiff and Jayden Pelletier.

Skye Chandler staked Gray-New Gloucester to an early lead with a two-run double in the top of the first.

EDWARD LITTLE 6, MT. ARARAT 0: Madisyn Scott pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts as the Red Eddies (6-7) shut out the Eagles (3-9) in Auburn.

Leah Thibodeau hit an RBI single in the first inning and an RBI double in the second inning. Alexis Kelsea had two hits and scored twice.

Sydney Stewart got both hits for Mt. Ararat, while pitcher Megan Reed struck out five.

TENNIS

STATE SINGLES: Defending boys’ state champion George Cutone of Kennebunk and girls’ No. 1 seed Lidia Gomez of MCI were among the eight players who advance to the semifinals of the singles’ state tournament at Bates College in Lewiston.

Cutone lost a total of just one game in his two wins Saturday – 6-0, 6-1 over Quinn Federle of Yarmouth, and 6-0, 6-0 over No. 8 seed Unai Maldonado of Skowhegan.

His opponent Monday in the semifinals will be fourth-seeded Sam Yoon of Falmouth, who led 6-2, 4-5 over No. 5 Bernardo Tovar of Mt. Blue when Tovar had to retire.

No. 2 seed Leif Boddie of Greely and No. 3 Gabe Naftoly of Berwick Academy also advanced.

The girls’ semifinals will be Gomez against No. 5 seed Mya Vincent of Edward Little, and No. 2 Coco Meserve of Brunswick vs. No. 6 Fabi Nowak of Piscataquis. Vincent knocked off No. 4 seed Amber Woods of Scarborough, 6-4, 6-3, and Nowak beat No. 3 Abby Emerson of Gorham, 6-1, 6-1.

BASEBALL

THORNTON ACADEMY 12, KENNEBUNK 7: Jack Cote, John Rohner and Henry Lausier drove in two runs apiece as the Golden Trojans (11-1) defeated the Rams (6-5-1) in Saco.

Thornton managed only six hits but was helped by 11 walks and four hit batters.

Josh Kopetski allowed one hit and two runs over five innings to earn the win, with nine strikeouts and four walks.

Quinn MacDonald had two RBI and David York hit a single and a double for Kennebunk.

WELLS 2, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Brayden Fazzina hit a two-out RBI triple in the second inning, then scored on an error as the Warriors (5-7) built a 2-0 lead and held off the Patriots (4-9) at Wells.

Wells pitcher Devin Brown gave up three hits and no earned runs over six innings, walking two and striking out three. Zach Carpenter struck out two for the save.

Gray-New Gloucester’s Ian Libby allowed four hits and one earned run.

CHEVERUS 12, WINDHAM 9: Braeden Watson went 3 for 4 with four RBI and three runs scored, and the Stags (5-7) broke an 8-8 tie with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat the Eagles (1-11) in Portland.

Kevin Connolly and Peyton Mitchell each had three hits and two RBI for Cheverus.

Login Desrochers paced Windham with three hits and two RBI. Logan Marden and Erik Bowen also drove in two runs.

SOUTH PORTLAND 5, MARSHWOOD 0: Nolan Hobbs gave one hit over six innings, striking out eight, as the Red Riots (9-2) beat the Hawks (5-6-1) at South Portland.

Johnny Poole’s two-run single highlighted a five-run third inning. Hobbs and Ryan Thurber each hit an RBI single.

Hobbs retired the first 14 batters before Ronan Casey singled to center with two outs in the fifth.

SCARBOROUGH 9, SANFORD 0: Erik Swenson pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks, leading the Red Storm (8-4) past the Spartans (6-5) in Scarborough.

Ben Seguin and Matthew Fallona each had two hits for Scarborough, which scored five runs in the fourth to open a 6-0 lead.

EDWARD LITTLE 7, MT. ARARAT 2: Kamden Masselli hit two doubles and a single, and the Red Eddies (6-7) broke a 1-1 tie with a four-run third inning against the Eagles (8-4) in Auburn.

Drew Smith struck out 11 in 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. Pat Anthoine scored twice and drove in two runs for Edward Little.

Mt. Ararat’s Carson Taylor hit a double and pitched three innings.

SACOPEE VALLEY 10, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 8: Minjae Kim had four hits and three RBI, and Carson Black belted a home run as the Hawks (10-2) beat the Raiders (3-10) in Hiram.

Grady Cummings closed out the win with 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and no walks.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

FREEPORT 8, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 7: Kate Tracy’s fifth goal of the game capped Freeport’s comeback from a 7-5 deficit as the Falcons (8-2) rallied past the Panthers (5-5) in Freeport.

Savannah Tracy scored three times, including the tying goal.

NYA trailed 5-4 at halftime but opened the second half with consecutive goals by Maggie Holt, Vy Tran and Emma Sharp.

Holt finished with three goals, Sharp had two, and Alev Yilmaz also scored for NYA.

YARMOUTH 18, WAYNFLETE 6: Katelyn D’Appolonia got her 100th career goal and finished with eight goals and two assists, leading the Clippers (7-3) past the Flyers (5-4) at Portland.

D’Appolonia now has 107 goals.

Lauren Keaney and Aine Powers chipped in with three goals each. Powers also had three assists and won 12 of 15 draws.

Tilsley Kelly scored three goals for Waynflete.

MASSABESIC 12, BIDDEFORD 4: Micaela Jacobs collected five goals and three assists, leading the Mustangs (8-1) to a win over the Tigers (6-3) in Waterboro.

Emily Jacobs added two goals and three assists, and Shea Lane scored three goals.

Abby Bouffard put in three goals for Biddeford.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

KENNEBUNK 15, BONNY EAGLE 6: Eli Soule and Kellen Connor each scored three goals to lead the Rams (5-4) past the Scots (3-7) in Standish.

Andrew Washburn and Henry Strauss chipped in with two goals apiece.

Connor Krunkkula scored twice and Mason Leblanc made 30 saves for Bonny Eagle.

