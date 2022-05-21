Bowdoin scored eight goals in the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete and lost to Rochester Institute of Technology 20-14 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament on Saturday in Rochester, New York.

The Polar Bears finish 18-3, setting a program record for wins. RIT, the defending national champions, advance to the semifinals on Sunday.

The Tigers led by one after the first quarter and stretch the lead to seven in the second. Bowdoin trailed 17-6 after three before scoring eight times in the fourth.

Patrick Fitzgerald scored four goals, while Will Byrne had three goals and three assists for Bowdoin. Matt Ward and Zach Chandler each had two goals and an assist.

Quinn Commandant had four goals and an assist for RIT. Luke Pilcher added three goals.

BASEBALL

HARTFORD 7, MAINE 2: Three Hartford pitchers combined on a two-hitter, and the Hawks (13-35, 11-19 America East) completed a three-game sweep of the Black Bears (27-20, 21-9) in a regular-season finale in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Donnie Cohoon and Derek Tenney hit back-to-back home runs during a three-run third inning as Hartford erased a 2-0 deficit.

Maine will be the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament that starts Wednesday in Orono.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous