Colby scored six goals in the fourth quarter to rally from two goals down and beat William Smith College, 13-11, in the third round of the NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse tournament on Saturday in Middlebury, Vermont.

The Mules improve to 16-3 and will face New England Small College Athletic Conference foe Middlebury in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday. Middlebury advanced with a 22-6 win over the University of Chicago. Colby lost to Middlebury 13-5 on April 16.

Colby trailed 10-7 after Maddie Montgomery scored for William Smith (18-2) with 11:28 left in the fourth quarter. The Mules answered with a goal by Grace Toner and two by Ally Franz to tie it, then took the lead on a goal by Annie Eddy.

William Smith tied it back up before Ainsley Dion scored the winning goal with 2:12 left. Cami McDonald added an insurance goal less than a minute later.

Franz and Toner both finished with three goals.

MEN’S LACROSSE

RIT 20, BOWDOIN 14: The Polar Bears scored eight goals in the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback and lost to Rochester Institute of Technology in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III tournament in Rochester, New York.

The Polar Bears finished 18-3, setting a program record for wins. RIT (20-1), the defending national champion, advances to the semifinals on Sunday.

RIT led 6-5 after the first quarter and stretched the lead to seven in the second. Bowdoin trailed 17-6 before scoring eight times in the fourth.

Patrick Fitzgerald scored four goals, while Will Byrne had three goals and three assists for Bowdoin. Matt Ward and Zach Chandler each had two goals and an assist.

Quinn Commandant had four goals and an assist for RIT.

BASEBALL

HARTFORD 7, MAINE 2: Three Hartford pitchers combined on a two-hitter, and the Hawks (13-35, 11-19 America East) completed a three-game sweep of the Black Bears (27-20, 21-9) in a regular-season finale in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Donnie Cohoon and Derek Tenney hit back-to-back home runs during a three-run third inning as Hartford erased a 2-0 deficit.

Maine will be the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament that starts Wednesday in Orono.

