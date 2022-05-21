BASEBALL

Pedro Castellanos had two RBI doubles and five Portland pitchers combined on a shutout as the Sea Dogs beat the Harrisburg Senators 4-0 in an Eastern League game on Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

Portland (18-20) took a 3-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI groundout by Nick Sogard and RBI doubles by Devlin Granberg and Castellanos. In the fifth, Castellanos doubled again to drive in Granberg, who went 3 for 4.

Oddanier Mosqueda pitched two innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out four to earn the win. Dylan Spackle started for Portland, pitching four innings, allowing four hits and striking out four.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Adam Gaudette scored in overtime for the United States to beat Sweden 3-2 at the world ice hockey championship in Tampere, Finland, while Switzerland bested Canada 6-3 in a game between previously unbeaten teams.

Gaudette was involved in all three of the U.S. goals as he scored the first and assisted Nate Schmidt for the second. The win improved the U.S. to 4-1 overall; the lone loss came against host Finland.

Canada’s four-game unbeaten start was ended by Switzerland, with captain Nico Hischier among six players to score goals for the Swiss.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Kelsey Plum scored 24 points, Jackie Young added 20 and Las Vegas dominated the third quarter in a 100-80 victory over the Phoenix Mercury in Las Vegas.

Plum sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 in a 38-point third quarter to help Las Vegas (6-1) turn a two-point halftime lead into an 82-60 advantage. Dearica Hamby scored 11 of her 13 points in the pivotal period.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Kylian Mbappé celebrated with fans at Parc des Princes after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain and turning down the chance again to join Real Madrid.

France’s World Cup-winning star stood on a platform near the center circle to address fans moments before PSG’s final home game against Metz.

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Lyon earned a record-extending eighth Women’s Champions League trophy after beating defending champion and favorite Barcelona 3-1 in the final.

Lyon was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home.

The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR XFINITY: Cup regular Tyler Reddick led the final 31 laps of the Xfinity race at Texas after a two-car pass, giving second-year team Big Machine Racing its first victory and ending a three-race streak in which three different JR Motorsports drivers took the checkered flag.

Reddick finished 1.8 seconds ahead of William Byron, who was driving for JR Motorsports in his first Xfinity race since he was the series champion for that team at 19 years old in 2017. Byron moved up to Cup the next year for Rick Hendrick, who has an ownership stake in JR Motorsports with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

INDYCAR: The rain held off long enough for a full round of Indianapolis 500 qualifying on a soupy day that saw blistering speeds – some of the fastest in race history, and fastest in 26 years – and controversy at Andretti Autosport.

Rinus VeeKay put his Chevrolet atop the scoring pylon with a four-lap average speed of 233.655 mph around Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It bumped fellow Chevy driver Pato O’Ward to second at 233.037 as the two budding IndyCar stars were the first two drivers to qualify for the May 29 race.

Arie Luyendyk set the four-lap qualifying record in 1996 at 236.986, and VeeKay’s average was third fastest of all time behind Luyendyk and Scott Brayton’s mark of 233.718. O’Ward’s average was fifth fastest in history, with Tony Stewart fourth in 1996.

Jimmie Johnson qualified for his first Indy 500 and once again showed incredible speed. In an early Saturday morning practice, Johnson turned a lap at 233.961 mph – 14th fastest in track history. The seven-time NASCAR champion has steadily become a legitimate contender to win the Indy 500, which would be his fifth victory on the Indianapolis oval; Johnson won four times in NASCAR.

FORMULA ONE: Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in Montmeló, Spain, in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.750 seconds around Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. He dropped Verstappen in a Red Bull to second by a margin of 0.323 seconds as Leclerc won his fourth pole of the season and 13th of his career.

TENNIS

STRASBOURG INTERNATIONAL: Former No. 1 Angelique Kerber outlasted first-time WTA finalist Kaja Juvan 7-6 (5), 6-7 (0), 7-6 (5) over more than three hours in the final in Stasbourg, France.

Kerber’s 14th career singles title was her first on clay in more than six years.

Juvan upset Kerber at the 2020 French Open, and in her first career final put up a remarkable fight. But Kerber prevailed in the longest final of the year.

RABAT OPEN: Martina Trevisan of Italy won her first WTA title after beating Claire Liu of the United States 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco.

GENEVA OPEN: Casper Ruud retained his title by beating Joao Sousa 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (1) in the final.

One day before the French Open starts in Paris, eighth-ranked Ruud’s seventh career title on clay courts lifted his record in finals to 8-3.

CYLING

GIRO d’ITALIA: Race favorite Richard Carapaz claimed the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia in an action-packed 14th stage which was won by Simon Yates.

Carapaz, the Ecuadorian rider who won the Giro in 2019 then the Olympic gold last year, attacked on the steep climb to Superga with nearly 30 kilometers (19 miles) to go then had to hang on when Jai Hindley, Vincenzo Nibali and Yates caught him on the penultimate ascent to Colle Della Maddalena.

Yates surged on the final small climb to Parco del Nobile and immediately created a gap on Hindley, Carapaz and Nibali.

