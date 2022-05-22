New construction home facing south down Casco Bay; ready for finishing touches to be chosen by its new owner

Energy efficient, with passive solar construction, roof mounted solar panels, ceramic radiators, and high-performance windows

Property expands over an oceanside meadow, down to a sandy beach with private boat mooring

Chebeague Island is serviced by multiple, daily ferry runs and all of Portland emergency services

Every so often a property is offered that takes your breath away. This to-be-finished property lets the outside in, offering unmatched southerly views over a sweeping meadow to rugged islands and boat-filled passages. Serene and simple, the home has come to be known as Sea Haven while under construction.

The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home rests, alone, on that expansive, unspoiled ocean meadow that transitions to the sea over your own sandy beach. Architecturally distinctive design gives residents the benefit of energy conserving elements like passive solar design, Euro-style ceramic radiators, roof mounted solar panels, high performance windows, and a Wittus Shaker wood stove. Low maintenance choices include a standing seam metal roof and stained horizontal plank siding. New well and septic have been installed, while remaining improvements allow the buyer to pick finishes and colors.

Time stands still on Chebeague, which is home to fisherman, Portland commuters, and summer residents alike. Residents here can walk freely on mostly untraveled roads, hike the island trails, swim from the beaches or take a boat ride from your own beach accessed mooring.

