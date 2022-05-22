FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Sea of Tranquility,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

2. “The Candy House,” by Jennifer Egan (Scribner)

3. “The Paris Apartment,” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

4. “French Braid,” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

5. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garnys (Doubleday)

6. “One Italian Summer,” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

7. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books)

8. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

9. “Time Is a Mother,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

10. “When Women Were Dragons,” Kelly Barnhill (Doubleday)

Paperback

1. “Book Lovers,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

3. “The Paper Palace,” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead Books)

4. “The Lost Apothecary,” by Sarah Penner (Park Row)

5. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

6. “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Oh William!,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

8. “The Rose Code,” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

9. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

NONFICTION

Advertisement

Hardcover

1. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brene Brown (Random House)

2. “This Will Not Pass,” by Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns (Simon & Schuster)

3. “How to Tell a Story,” by The Moth, et al. (Crown)

4. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

5. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)

6. “Finding Me,” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)

7. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day,” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

9. “The Complete Maus,” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon)

10. “Freezing Order,” by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster)

Paperback

1. “Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

3. “Maus 1,” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon)

4. “The Splendid and the Vile,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

5. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

6. “Educated,” by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World,” by Matt Kracht (Chronicle Books)

8. “Talking to Stranger,” by Malcolm Gladwell (Backbay)

9. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (Morrow)

10. “The Premonition,” by Michael Lewis (Norton)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland