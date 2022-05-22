There are two problems with the story “What abortion rights mean to me” (May 15):

1. No one who opposes abortion was interviewed.

2. No one who has been aborted can share their side of the story.

Maureen Dean
Oak Bay, New Brunswick

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles