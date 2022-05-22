PHILADELPHIA — Max Muncy’s two-run fielding error in the 10th capped a wild late-inning sequence and allowed the Philadelphia Phillies to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Sunday.

With two outs and men on second and third in the 10th, Alec Bohm hit a little dribbler off Evan Phillips (1-2) to Muncy at second for what appeared to be the final out of the inning. But Muncy didn’t field it cleanly, allowing Garrett Stubbs to score the tying run and Roman Quinn to bring in the winning run just ahead of the throw home.

Stubbs had hit his first major league homer to get Philadelphia on the board in the sixth. The Phillies had tied the game with two outs in the ninth on Jean Segura’s single to left that scored Nick Castellanos, whose two-out double started the rally.

Corey Knebel (1-3) pitched an inning to get the win.

CARDINALS 18, PIRATES 4: Albert Pujols hit two home runs, then caught the warmup tosses when star catcher Yadier Molina made his first pitching appearance to close out the Cardinals’ romp in Pittsburgh.

Molina gave up a pair of homers and four runs while working the ninth inning, eventually completing the Cardinals’ three-game sweep.

But it was not all fun and games for St. Louis. Starter Steven Matz lasted only four pitches before being pulled with stiffness in his left shoulder.

Pujols boosted his career home run count to 683. Pinch-hitting for Nolan Arenado with St. Louis up 11-0 in the fifth inning, Pujols launched a 425-foot drive off the left-field rotunda.

The 42-year-old slugger added a three-run homer in the ninth off Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter in the ninth. Pujols is fifth on the all-time homer list, 13 behind Alex Rodriguez in fourth, and his 32 at PNC Park are the most by an opposing player.

MARLINS 4, BRAVES 3: Sandy Alcantara pitched a six-hitter and Miami won at home.

The 26-year-old-Alcantara (4-2) limited the Braves to three unearned runs. He walked two and struck out seven for his fourth career complete game.

Atlanta star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. had two of the hits against Alcantara, extending his on base games streak to 29.

Travis d’Arnaud’s at-bat to lead off the ninth was extended after Miami first baseman Jesús Aguilar dropped a popup. D’Arnaud doubled and scored on Ozzie Albies’ double to make it 4-2. Albies advanced to third on a fly out to right and scored on Austin Riley’s RBI groundout.

CUBS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4: Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel hit consecutive homers against Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning, and Chicago beat visiting Arizona to avoid a four-game series sweep.

Wisdom had a bouncer go just foul right before he connected for his ninth homer, sending a leadoff drive deep to center field. Schwindel then drove a 1-0 pitch from Kennedy (3-3) into the bleachers in left for his fourth homer.

Schwindel and Wisdom also hit back-to-back homers during Chicago’s 7-6 loss on Saturday.

P.J. Higgins drove in three runs with his first career triple for Chicago. Keegan Thompson (4-0) worked three innings of one-run ball for the win.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 3, BLUE JAYS 2: Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and Cincinnati held on to win in Toronto, avoiding a three-game sweep.

The one-run win was the second of the season for the Reds. Cincinnati has won nine of 15 following a 3-22 start.

Toronto failed to complete a sweep after winning the first two games of a series for the fourth time this season and the second time this homestand. The Blue Jays dropped last Wednesday’s series finale to Seattle after victories Monday and Tuesday.

Votto, who is from suburban Toronto, went deep for the fourth time in 12 career games at Rogers Centre.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 4, GUARDIANS 2: Rookie Alex Faedo allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings for his first major league win and Miguel Cabrera had an RBI double as Detroit won in Cleveland.

Faedo (1-1) struck out two in his fourth appearance since being called up from Triple-A Toledo on May 4. The right-hander missed all of 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and began this season at Class A Lakeland.

Cabrera’s double in the first inning scored Robbie Grossman and was the 603rd of his career, tying Cal Ripken Jr. for 16th all-time. It was his 3,022nd career hit, one short of Lou Brock in the 28th spot.

NOTES

YANKEES: Slugger Josh Donaldson was wrong to make a remark referencing Jackie Robinson when speaking to White Sox star Tim Anderson, New York Manager Aaron Boone said.

A day after the comment called “racist” by Chicago manager Tony La Russa — an assessment that Anderson agreed with — Major League Baseball continued to investigate the incident.

Anderson, one of baseball’s leading Black voices and an All-Star shortstop, and Donaldson, who is white, did not speak to reporters before the start of Sunday’s doubleheader.

Boone said he talked to Donaldson after Saturday’s game and believed his player’s explanation for why he said it — but he also said he thought Donaldson shouldn’t have used the term.