PORTLAND – Clarence Rhodes, the “Rose Man of Capisic Street,” passed peacefully on May 11, 2022, at Maine Medical Center one month shy of his 93rd birthday. Curiosity, efficiency, an eye for precision and the pursuit of excellence were chief among his gifts, informing all facets of his life and work. Legendary for his storytelling, he nevertheless communicated best with a pencil and paper napkin in hand. Clarence was inventive, hard-working and generous. He was devoted to his wife, Phyllis, and his family, and loved nothing more than helping others succeed. Clarence was born June 11, 1929, in Tunnelton, W.Va., the second of seven children born to Brad and Mina Rhodes. He grew up in Deer Park, Md., attending a two-room school house and never missing a day despite the many chores required of him and his siblings to run their small farm. In 1946, he graduated from Oakland (Maryland) High School, five days before turning 17. He immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy where his work ethic and keen mind landed him in charge of the USS Compton’s desalination equipment. From 1946 to 1948, Clarence served on three destroyers visiting Mediterranean ports. He always maintained serving in the Navy was like a vacation compared to the rigors of rural life in the Allegheny Mountains.Upon discharge, he moved to Cleveland, at the time a city of prominence and prosperity as an industrial and commercial center. He began work as an electricians’ helper at the Dobeckmun Company. There he met and fell in love with Phyllis Blumena. They married in 1952. Ever seeking self-improvement, Clarence attended technical college in the evenings and worked as an industrial electrician for 20 years. In 1968, he struck a bold move taking a position as a field service engineer with Reliance Electric, moving his family to Portland. His reputation for problem-solving, integrity, and customer service led to national and global customers requesting him by name to start-up new major motor and drive systems in steel and paper mills and other large manufacturing plants. He retired in 1993, having traveled to Luxembourg, England, Israel, Argentina and Mexico on long-term assignments. The move to Portland also introduced Clarence to rose growing, a milieu for competition, fun, friendship, and more travel to the country’s largest rose gardens. “Rosie” grew more than 250 prize-winning hybrid tea rose bushes at his home which became something of a local landmark. An accredited American Rose Society horticultural judge and consulting rosarian, he exhibited at and judged regional, national and international rose shows. The Yankee District Rose Society recognized him with its distinguished Silver Medal and Outstanding Consulting Rosarian awards. He was a past president and longstanding member of the Maine Rose Society. As a consulting rosarian, he provided guidance to the City of Portland on the Rose Circle at Deering Oaks. In 1991, Clarence and Phyllis joyfully attended the World Federation of Rose Societies Convention in Belfast, Ireland. After Phyllis’s death in 1992, the rose circuit and its friendships deepened and included a trip to New Zealand. Clarence was frequently featured for his roses in the Portland Press Herald; he was profiled in Yankee and Portland magazines. He inspired Portland author Aurelia C. Scott’s 2007 book “Otherwise Normal People: Inside the Thorny World of Competitive Rose Gardening”. Even in retirement, Clarence had more ideas than time. He was happiest tinkering, mastering the art of composting, tending his bountiful vegetable garden, canning the results of his labor, traveling and solving the problems of the world with his buddies at Tony’s Donuts and The Market Basket. He relished having visitors to his garden and sharing his knowledge of growing anything, but especially roses. He will be missed. Clarence is survived by his son, Daniel Rhodes of Tustin, Calif., his daughter Deborah Rumery (John) of Portland; sisters June Deitke of Brook Park, Ohio, Nancy O’Connor of Northbrook, Ill., sisters-in-law Esther Rhodes of Westminster, Md., and Betty Jane Marshall of Mentor, Ohio; numerous nephews, nieces; grandnephews, grandnieces; great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces.In addition to Phyllis, Clarence is predeceased by his brother, Earl Rhodes and sisters Jane Brenders, Mary Wurster and Shirley Rhodes.His family thanks the MMC Cardiac ICU team for their compassionate care of Clarence, especially his wonderful nurses Lyndsey, Jennifer, Erica and Alex. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 5, from 4-6 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 6, at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Clarence’s online guest book. If you wish to donate in Clarence’s memory, please consider theGarrett County Historical Society and Museum,107 South Second St.,Oakland, MD 21550 orSt. Brigid School,695 Stevens Ave.,Portland, ME 04103

