WASILLA, Alaska – Julie Ann (Phinney) Washburn, 64, a former resident of Gray, passed unexpectedly after battling lung disease in Wasilla, Alaska on May 1, 2022.

Julie was tough, tenacious, loving, stubborn, supportive, hilarious, and resourceful. She instilled a sense of pride and priority in her family that will live on for generations.

She volunteered for her grandsons’ sports, veteran organizations, and handmade blankets that she donated. She never met a stranger, was kind, generous, had a need for speed, and could out fish every one of us. She gave love to anyone who needed it, collected strays of all kinds, loved outdoor adventures, and was in her element around a campfire.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Joel Washburn; children and their spouses Brandi Mayo and Tony Wolf, Amanda and Micah Satterly, Chad and Amanda Swarthout; grandsons Bradley and Austyn Fortin, Dakota Mayo, Zachary and Aidan Satterly, and James and Dylan Swarthout; sister, Sherri Bosse, brother, Timothy Phinney; extended family, and countless friends.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date in Maine. For more info contact the family at [email protected] or on Facebook

