SOUTH PORTLAND – Martin “Marty” N. Asdourian, 93, of Washington Avenue, South Portland, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his family and dear friends. Marty was born on Feb. 20, 1929 in Portland, the son of Nathan D. and Helen (Arvanigian) Asdourian. He attended Portland schools, acquiring his GED through USAFI from Portland High School class of 1947. He also attended Northeastern Business College. During World War II he served in the U.S. Army in the Mediterranean Theater of Operations (MTO) and was involved in the Occupation of Italy with the 88th Infantry Division (Blue Devils) and was part of the first 5000 U.S. Troops in TRUST (Trieste, U.S. Troops). Commensurate with the beginning of the Cold War era after returning from overseas he was with the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment and 325th Glider Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division.He joined the Maine Army National Guard in 1949 serving with the 103D INF RCT, 1030 AC REGT, 1st BN 20th Armor, 133 Engineer Battalion. His service started as a part time citizen soldier then converted to a full time soldier achieving the rank of First Sergeant for over 25 years and retiring in February 1989 as a Chief Warrant Officer W-4. He was extremely proud of his service to his community, state and country, but most of all to his family. During his over 41 years of active and National Guard Service he received numerous medals, ribbons and badges to include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, American Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Army Occupation Medal, National Defense Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal and also awarded the Glider Infantry Wings. After retiring, he and his wife, Connie, happily resided in Key Largo, Fla., during the winter months. Most of all he enjoyed family gatherings, especially holiday time. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. He also enjoyed his yard and feeding his birds and squirrels. Marty was predeceased by his parents; brothers Donald and John, sisters Lucy and Arlene; and his loving wife and partner for 57 years, Connie (Libby) Asdourian. He is survived by three sons, David (Anne) of The Villages, Fla.; Dana (Penny) of Scarborough, Duane (Patty) of South Portland, two daughters, Donna A. Libby (Mike) of Hollis, Diane M. Kimball (Rick) of South Portland; two granddaughters, Sasha Asdourian of Florida; Deena Randall (Elliott) of Reading, Mass.; four grandsons, Jason Asdourian (Laura) of South Portland, John Asdourian of Portsmouth, N.H., Nathan Asdourian of South Portland, Nicolas Kimball of South Portland; three great-grandsons, Liel David Asdourian of Florida, Calvin John and Dylan Jacob Asdourian of South Portland; and one great-granddaughter, Phoebe Elizabeth Randall of Reading, Mass.Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 25 at the funeral home, followed by burial at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland.

