PORTLAND – Rita D. Farris, 68, passed away May 14, 2022 at Maine Medical Center after a long illness.

Rita was born in Portland on Nov. 12, 1953, the daughter of Martin and Rita Farris. Rita grew up in Portland and attended Portland Public Schools and USM.

Rita enjoyed many activities. In high school she loved being a majorette. She was a homemaker and loved to cook for family and friends. She loved to travel to her favorite places: Las Vegas, Florida, and Salem, Mass. She also loved Bingo with Mary.

She was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by brothers Martin Farris (Dolores) of Chugiak, Alaska, Michael Farris of Gray, Mark Farris (Judith) of East Waterboro, ex sister-in-law, Kathy Dow of Scarborough; daughter, Angela Boomhour (Dan) of Portland; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was closest to her second mom and best friend, Mary Joslin; and her furry companion, Chugi.

The family would like to thank Maine Medical Center for her care.

Per Rita’s request, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Rita’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

