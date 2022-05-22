CUMBERLAND – Simone P. Jones, 84, died April 8, 2021. Born Nov. 8, 1936 in Metz, France. Simone met her husband Joseph E. Jones, Jr., of Cape Elizabeth, in France when he was serving in the Army and she was 18. They married on Jan. 11, 1955 and returned to Maine. Joseph died in 2005.

Simone is survived by her son, Clinton P. Jones; two grandchildren, Dustin Vining and Crystal Jones; as well as by many nieces and nephews in Maine; and several siblings in France.

Simone was a loving mother, grandmother and good friend to all. She was a dedicated housekeeper to several nice families in Greater Portland. She enjoyed her work and her friendships with her employers. She enjoyed her church, Holy Cross in South Portland, and her fellow parishioners.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday May 25, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yarmouth.

