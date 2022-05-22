WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Sujata Nyhan Roy, who grew up in Yarmouth and Portland, passed away May 8, 2022, in Woodbridge, Va., with her husband, Robert, by her side. By 43, she had lived a fully engaged, happy life as a loving wife and mother of two daughters, Anaiah (13) and Jasmine (11), despite suffering from sickle cell disease.

Her gifts as a cultural bridge throughout her life reflect her background and her ability to accept every person for who they are. Born in Bombay (now Mumbai), India, in 1978, she was raised in Yarmouth from the age of 3 and graduated from Portland Public High School, where she shone as a leader in diversity issues.

Sujata studied psychology and social work at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., where she met Robert. They married in St. Mary’s Church in Virginia in 2010. While thriving in Virginia with friends and family of many backgrounds, she retained her love of Maine for the ocean, nature and her happy childhood.

Sujata adored her daughters, her husband Rob, her cats, and the vibrant life she was able to lead with strong family and medical support.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Roy Jr.; her daughters Anaiah and Jasmine; her mother, Patricia Nyhan, her father, Christopher Nyhan and wife Carmela Palanda; her brother, Alex Nyhan and wife Debee Yamamoto, brother, Adam Nyhan and wife Kini Schoop; her father-in-law, Robert Roy Sr. (Shirley Roy deceased); sister-in-law, Robin (Roy) Harbs and husband Robert Harbs, brother, John Roy and brother, Jason Roy and wife Laura Roy.

A funeral Mass was held on Friday, May 20, at St. Mary’s Church, in Fairfax Station, Va. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at https://www.millerfuneralhome.net/m/obituaries/Sujata-Roy/Memories.

Contributions may be made to the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, and Catholic Charities Maine

Guest Book