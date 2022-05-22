MARCO ISLAND, Fla. – Theresa Yvonne (Tanguay) Grant, 80, passed away on Wednesday May 18, 2022 after a fast and aggressive battle with stage 4 sarcoma.

She was born on July 16, 1941, in Westbrook, daughter of Eugene and Jeanette Tanguay of Westbrook. Terri lived a very full life with her husband of 58 years, Hayden Francis Grant, who was her childhood sweetheart.

Terri is survived by her husband Hayden; and two sons and two daughters, Mike (and Becky Grant) of Livermore, Kevin (and Karen Grant) of Windham, Sherry Chase of Standish, and Wendy Doughty of New Port Richey, Fla. Terri also has 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Those who knew Terri probably have one of her blankets, Christmas stockings or baby hats that she has knitted through the years. The family would joke that any new person she would meet she would love them immediately and make them a baby blanket or what was lovingly known as a “memghan”. Terri was a bank teller and also worked at UNUM.

After retiring, they would spend winters in Florida as snowbirds and eventually became permanent residents of Florida where Terri’s morning routine was walking on the beach early in the morning collecting sand dollars and shells, and taking sunset pictures to share with friends and the local Facebook page.

She had such a special and loving relationship with all of her grandchildren. You would often find her at their various sports activities, dance recitals and all special events.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to support sarcoma research at Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation online by clicking here and filling in Theresa’s name after selecting the Memorial Gift check box, or by calling 1-800-456-3434, ext. 1403.

