BOSTON — Franchy Cordero hit a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting the surging Boston Red Sox to an 8-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Trevor Story continued his recent power surge with his fifth homer over the Green Monster in four days and Christian Arroyo added a solo shot for Boston, which posted its season-high fifth straight victory and completed a four-game sweep over Seattle.

The Red Sox trailed 4-3 when pinch-hitter Christian Vázquez singled against Andrés Muñoz (1-2) in the 10th, advancing automatic runner Bobby Dalbec. After Kiké Hernández hit a tying single, Vázquez was thrown out at the plate by right fielder Dylan Moore on Rafael Devers’ single, a play upheld by review.

Following an intentional walk and Story’s flyout, Cordero won it with his drive to right on 0-2 pitch. Seattle left fielder Jesse Winker and center fielder Julio Rodríguez stood out in the field in disbelief for a while before slowly walking off as the Red Sox celebrated at home plate, spilling over toward their dugout.

Adam Frazier had a go-ahead single in the 10th inning for Seattle after Eugenio Suárez’s homer tied it with two outs in the ninth.

Frazier also had a two-run homer for the Mariners, who have lost six of seven and 19 of 25.

With thunder and lightning off to the first-base side, Frazier lined an RBI single to center against Jake Diekman (1-0).

Suárez homered into the Monster seats against Hansel Robles.

The Red Sox nearly wasted a solid start from Nathan Eovaldi, who rebounded from a historically bad outing by striking out 11 while allowing two runs and four hits over 6 2/3 innings.

He became just the third pitcher in MLB history to get tagged for five homers in an inning during a loss to Houston last Tuesday, joining Toronto’s Chase Anderson (Sept. 17, 2020, vs. Yankees) and Milwaukee’s Michael Blazek (July 28, 2017, vs. Nationals).

Story lined a 94 mph fastball off Logan Gilbert that barely cleared the top of the 37-foot Monster in the sixth, landing in the first row to make it 3-2.

Story finished the series with five homers and 13 RBI, going deep three times in the opener and hitting a grand slam on Friday.

Gilbert gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings.

Frazier hit a fly ball that hooked around the Pesky Pole.

Inserted into the lineup when J.D. Martinez was a late scratch because of back spasms, Arroyo hit the first pitch off a billboard above the Monster seats in the second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Placed second baseman Abraham Toro on the 15-day injured list because of a sprained left shoulder he suffered hitting the ground after colliding with right fielder Adam Frazier in Saturday’s loss. They were chasing a pop in shallow right that Toro caught. … Gilbert was hit on the back of the right leg by Kevin Plawecki’s grounder for a single but didn’t need a visit from the trainer.

Red Sox: Outfielder Alex Verdugo was out after leaving Saturday’s game with flu-like symptoms, but Manager Alex Cora said he tested negative for COVID-19.

COOLER THOUGHTS

With temperatures unseasonably in the 90s, the Fenway Park organist had a sense of humor before the first pitch, playing ‘Let it Snow!’ and a few songs later adding ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.’

TEMPER, TEMPER

Winker struck out swinging to end the fourth and flung his bat to the ground in disgust.

