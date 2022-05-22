COLLEGES

Hope Shue scored four goals, and second-ranked Middlebury advanced to the NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse semifinals with a 12-2 win over Colby on Sunday in Middlebury, Vermont.

Jane Earley and Erin Nicholas each added two goals for Middlebury (20-1), which is seeking its eighth NCAA title.

Cami McDonald and Grace Toner scored for Colby (16-4).

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Pedro Castellanos drove in two runs with a single and a double, and Chris Murphy allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings as the Portland Sea Dogs wrapped up their series against the Harrisburg Senators with a 4-2 win at Hadlock Field.

Castellanos singled home Wil Dalton in the first inning, and Dalton put the Sea Dogs ahead for good with an RBI double in the second, driving home Kole Cottam to make it 2-1.

Christian Koss added an RBI triple in the third, and Devlin Granberg scored on a double by Castellanos in the eighth, after Harrisburg closed to within 4-2.

Murphy (2-2) gave up four hits, struck out four and walked two while lowering his ERA to 1.91. Chase Shugart pitched the ninth for his second save of the season.

The Sea Dogs start a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots with an 11 a.m. matinee Tuesday at Hadlock Field.

AUTO RACING

INDY 500: Scott Dixon used a breathtaking run of more than 234 mph to post the fastest Indianapolis 500 pole run in history, winning the pole for the fifth time in his career.

Dixon turned four laps at an average of 234.046 mph, breaking Scott Brayton’s record of 233.718 mph set in 1996.

Alex Palou, who averaged 233.499, qualified second for next Sunday’s race alongside his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, and Rinus VeeKay was third at 233.385.

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen reclaimed the points lead as the reigning world champion won the Spanish Grand Prix for his third consecutive victory after Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari broke down while he was comfortably in front.

Verstappen needed an assist from Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez to get his fourth victory of the season, however. Pérez was leading when his team told him to let Verstappen pass on Lap 49 of 66.

Pérez, who could have taken just his third career win, finished second ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell.

SOCCER

ITALY: AC Milan secured its first Serie A title in 11 years with a 3-0 win at Sassuolo.

The result meant Milan finished two points ahead of defending champion and city rival Inter Milan, which won 3-0 at home against Sampdoria.

ENGLAND: Tottenham is returning to the Champions League next season after a two-season absence, thanks to a 5-0 rout of last-place Norwich that clinched fourth place.

• Burnley was relegated from the Premier League after six seasons with a 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle that allowed rival Leeds to survive.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Candace Parker finished with her second career triple-double and the visiting Chicago Sky pulled away in the second half to beat the Washington Mystics, 82-73.

Parker had 16 points and 13 rebounds and picked up her 10th assist on a basket by Allie Quigley with 21.2 seconds remaining.

It was the 11th triple-double in WNBA history. Parker joins Sheryl Swoopes and Courtney Vandersloot as the only three players to accomplish the feat twice.

• Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones each scored 18 points and the Connecticut Sun breezed to a 92-70 victory over the Indiana Fever at Indianapolis.

Thomas added six rebounds and six assists for Connecticut (4-1).

Victoria Vivians topped Indiana (2-6) with 15 points.

CYCLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: Escorted up three long climbs by his powerful Ineos Grenadiers team, Richard Carapaz shook off an early crash and held onto the overall lead, while Italian rider Giulio Ciccone got into an early breakaway and launched a solo attack on the finishing climb to win the 15th stage.

Carapaz remained seven seconds ahead of Jai Hindley and 30 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida.

