PITTSFIELD — The Maine State Police said Sunday they were still looking for a Jay man who led officers Friday night on a high-speed chase through multiple towns.

Game Warden Marc Delia tried to stop the driver, Barry Hall, 33, but Hall reportedly sped off after appearing to slow down to pull over.

Delia attempted to stop Hall’s vehicle after a caller to the Augusta Regional Communications Center reported at 10:07 p.m. that a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was being driven erratically on Interstate 95 northbound in Pittsfield, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Believing Hall was impaired, Delia gave chase when the suspect drove off. Delia then lost sight of the truck, Moss wrote in a statement released Sunday to the news media.

Officers with the Hampden Police Department took over the search after spotting Hall’s truck on Western Avenue, but Hall again refused to stop, Moss said.

State Trooper Adam Gould also joined the chase and followed Hall after he reportedly drove at high speed through the intersection of Mayo and Kennebec roads in Hampden, before driving through the woods.

Hall then fled on foot and could not be located, Moss said.

The state police have issued an arrest warrant for Hall on charges of eluding an officer, operating after habitual offender revocation, driving to endanger, criminal speed and violation of bail, according to Moss.

Anyone with any information on Hall or his location should contact the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office was also involved in the automobile chase that ended when Hall ran off.

