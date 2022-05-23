Last week, I wrote all about some of the big outdoor concerts happening throughout the summer in Maine. This week, I’m focusing on Maine acts who are stepping into the season with shows that are happening in boats, barns, patios, decks and other assorted al fresco stages.

I’ll be sure to share more about local shows throughout the summer, but for now, here’s a selection of outdoor performances all happening within the next week to get your season started on a musical, Maine-themed note.

The Copacetic Collective Band is a rotating roster of early-jazz enthusiasts, and the core members are musicians Kate Beever, Steve Reilly, Alex Adams and Jeremy Fink. You’ll find them busking every Wednesday night in Tommy’s Park in the Old Port. Toes will be tapping and you might find yourself spontaneously swing dancing as you watch them do their thing. The band formed in 2017 and is dedicated to filling the air with a New Orleans-style jazz sound. But don’t let the name fool you, these players are way more than copacetic; more accurately, they’re entirely fabulous.

Copacetic Collective Band

6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Tommy’s Park, Exchange and Middle streets, Portland. Free, donations appreciated. On Instagram.

Singer-songwriter Don Campbell continues to be one of the hardest working musicians in Maine and was recently inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame. He and his band put on engaging, fantastic shows that feature a mix of originals and covers, all of which showcase Campbell’s warm, sturdy singing voice. During the summer of 2020, Campbell launched the Clamstock Concert Series in the parking lot of The Clambake Seafood Restaurant in Scarborough. I went to the first one and had a blast (not to mention a hot dog and fries). The new season kicks off on Friday night, and shows will happen monthly through October. But that’s not all, you also have two opportunities to ride a boat with the band: on a Casablanca Concert Cruise on June 3 and on Casco Bay Lines on June 9. Campbell also plays many solo shows in southern Maine, some of which are outdoors. Head to doncampbellmusic.com/event-calendar for his complete schedule.

Don Campbell Band

5 p.m. Friday. The Clambake Seafood Restaurant, 354 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, free, donations appreciated. doncampbellmusic.com

Portland singer Gina Alibrio has one of the mightiest set of pipes in the state, and she recently celebrated the release of her debut solo album “Atlas.” With a leaning toward funk and R&B, Alibrio is also the consummate performer, commanding the stage with an easy smile and comfort with being where she clearly belongs – in front of an audience. The patio at Portland Lobster Company is right on the water, and there’s live music out there seven days a week and twice on Saturday and Sundays. Its entire roster of musical acts is local, so take your pick of days while you enjoy a cold beer and fresh seafood.

Gina Alibrio & Friends

12:30 p.m. Sunday. Portland Lobster Company, 180 Commercial St., Portland, free. portlandlobstercompany.com

Indie-folk duo Oshima Brothers is siblings Sean and Jamie, who released their latest album in April. They’ll be hitting the stage at Maine Craft Distilling in Portland on Sunday. The distillery has established itself as a formidable outdoor music venue with a vast expanse of seating and a professional grade stage, sound and lighting system. Two days later, you can see East Bayside Bluegrass, featuring Joe K. Walsh. Head to Maine Craft Distilling’s website for the complete schedule of live music.

Oshima Brothers

6 p.m. Sunday. Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland, $22.50. mainecraftdistilling.com.

Singer-songwriter Andi Fawcett never slows down, and her current schedule has her playing all over southern Maine. I caught her set a few weeks ago at The Snow Squall in South Portland, and she didn’t disappoint with an acoustic guitar and wide range of originals and covers. Other Fawcett shows include June 5 at Binga’s in Windham, June 6 at Bob’s Seafood, also in Windham, and back at Smith Farm on June 7. Keep up with Fawcett’s schedule on Facebook.

Andi Fawcett

6 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 . The Barn at Smith Farm, 226 Gray Road, Falmouth. oldsmithfarm.com

