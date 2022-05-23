Freeport Climate Action Now is sponsoring a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday from June through mid-October next to Town Hall at 22 Main St.
Along with offerings from local farmers and other food producers, the market will emphasize educating visitors about climate change and agricultural practices and actions people can take locally to protect the planet, according to organizers.
