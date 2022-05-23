Sara Juli and I hit it off instantly when we met at preschool in Falmouth years ago. After both being raised in Connecticut and later moving to New York City, we each somehow landed in Falmouth with our families with a sense of purpose and a clear vision for our families’ futures.

Our shared passion for childhood development and deep commitment to building safe and inclusive spaces has kept us connected, eventually bringing us both to the Falmouth Schools’ Intercultural Awareness and Inclusion Committee upon its inception.

As a fellow member, I admire Sara for her active and engaged participation in the meaningful work of this committee. She never wavers from asking challenging questions or offering ways to navigate new pathways.

Sara is a bright, giving and generous member of our community. I’m so fortunate to consider her a friend and will proudly vote for her for Falmouth School Board.

Shikha Vasaiwala

Falmouth

