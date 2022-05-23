Jean-Marie Caterina is needed in Augusta. She has shown her political skills at getting good things done through consensus building during her nine years on the Scarborough Town Council and she is ready to apply those skills of patience, determination, and hard work to the state Legislature.

I strongly support her campaign for House District 126 and urge others to take the first step by voting for Jean-Marie in the Democratic primary on June 14, and then follow up with another vote in the November general election.

I know from my own experience that it’s a tough but rewarding job to serve in the legislature. Back in the day, there weren’t that many women elected to the job. Thankfully, more women serve in Augusta now and we even have our first female governor, but frankly we need more talented women leaders and Jean-Marie Caterina is a perfect fit.

Patricia Jones

Scarborough

