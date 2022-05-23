If the Democratic party is considered “progressive,” then surely the Maine Republican party must be considered “regressive.”
The photo on the front page of the Portland Press Herald April 30th reflects part of a slogan that presumably reads: “Move Maine Forward.” Yet the platform presented at the GOP convention is anything but forward-moving; e.g. banning teaching of sex education through high school, discussion in schools of transgender identification or critical race theory. If this platform were to be instituted by successfully elected Republican candidates for the Maine Legislature, Maine society would be put squarely back in the Puritan era of the 17th Century.
What truths are Republicans so afraid of that they continue to want to force American voters to bury their collective head in the sand?
Warner Price
Harpswell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Dick Polman: Pennsylvania could elect America’s first fascist governor
-
Times Record Opinion
Jase Graves: No, it’s not COVID
-
Editorials
Our View: People with obscene license plates show everyone who they are
-
Arts & Entertainment
Live Music Lineup: Fiddles, banjos and Bob Dylan’s boy
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: Norman Mineta brought American dreams to life
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.