If the Democratic party is considered “progressive,” then surely the Maine Republican party must be considered “regressive.”

The photo on the front page of the Portland Press Herald April 30th reflects part of a slogan that presumably reads: “Move Maine Forward.” Yet the platform presented at the GOP convention is anything but forward-moving; e.g. banning teaching of sex education through high school, discussion in schools of transgender identification or critical race theory. If this platform were to be instituted by successfully elected Republican candidates for the Maine Legislature, Maine society would be put squarely back in the Puritan era of the 17th Century.

What truths are Republicans so afraid of that they continue to want to force American voters to bury their collective head in the sand?

Warner Price
Harpswell

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles