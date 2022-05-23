I’m writing to introduce myself as a candidate for Yarmouth Town Council.
I feel exceptionally lucky to be a homeowner and business owner in this town. With its natural beauty, rich history and close-knit community, Yarmouth is a truly special home. As a relative newcomer, I have been welcomed by many neighbor and am excited for the opportunity to serve this place that has already given me so much.
As a councilor, my guiding principle would be to seek input and feedback from residents. I will work to engage residents in the local political process and to be an inclusive and welcoming councilor. I am also committed to maintaining excellent schools, protecting the local environment and town history, and ensuring that Yarmouth continues to be a place where people of all ages and abilities can find community, purpose and happiness.
Zoe Wolf
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Naomi Osaka falls in first round at French Open
-
American Journal
Sibling Rivalry ready to rock in Westbrook
-
Health
Pfizer says 3 low-dose COVID shots protect children under 5
-
The Forecaster
Letter: All signs point to rude candidate
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Juli clear choice for Falmouth School Board