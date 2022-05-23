FREEPORT — Blaine Cockburn threw a no-hitter, fanning 13 batters and walking three, as the Freeport baseball team beat Yarmouth 4-0 on Monday.

Robert Landry drove in the Freeport run in the bottom of the first on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice, an unearned run was added in the fifth, with Nathan Abbott lining a two-run double in the sixth to close out the scoring.

Keegan Shea had a pair of singles for the Falcons (10-3).

Yarmouth falls to 8-6.

MORSE 4, BRUNSWICK 1: Gavin Biallargeon struck out 12 and homered as the Shipbuilders beat the Dragons in Brunswick.

Morse (5-8) struck late, scoring three runs in the 7th inning to break a 1-1 tie.

Sam Masse struck out eight batters for Brunswick (2-11).

SOFTBALL

FREEPORT 17, YARMOUTH 3, 5 INNINGS: Rosie Panenka hit three towering homers and drove in eight runs to power the Falcons past the Clippers in Freeport.

Izzy George and Ciera Daly each added two hits for Freeport (9-4), which scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning. George got the win for the Falcons in the circle.

Lucia Jordan took the loss for Freeport (1-13). The Falcons had seven hits at the plate but committed five errors in the field.

BRUNSWICK 6, MORSE 4: Kelsie Sullivan had a double and a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning and earned the win in the circle as the Dragons got a home win over the Shipbuilders.

Morgan Foster added a pair of hits for Brunswick (12-1).

Camden Johnson had a single and double to lead the way for Morse (4-9).

MT. ARARAT 4, BREWER 3: Morgan Ruff was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored for the Eagles as they downed the Witches in Topsham.

Regan Robertson and Megan Reed each added a pair of hits for Mt. Ararat (4-9).

Jordan Doak had three hits for Brewer (3-10), while Josie Pece added a pair of hits, including a solo home run.

