Works from nine 2022 graduates of the Master of Fine Art program at Maine College of Art & Design in Portland will be on display beginning Friday at the school’s Institute for Contemporary Art on Congress Street.

The exhibit, which is free to visitors, runs through June 17, and the institute is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and until 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

The artists whose work will be featured are: Kadie Annice, Anna Cowley Ford, Nicholas Goodhue, Andrea Jacobs, Thao Kieu, Michelle Lassaline, Johab Silva, Allie Wittman and Jordan Wood.

The pieces cover a variety of media, including drawing, video, sculpture, printmaking, photography, painting and more.

Maine College of Art & Design’s graduate program allows students to choose full residency, where they move to Portland and have 24/7 access to facilities, or low residency, which combines shorter intense periods of on-campus instruction with the freedom to work from a home location.

More information about the exhibit is available at meca.edu.

