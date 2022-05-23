Maine native Amy Allen has gotten yet another songwriting credit on a major pop album – Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House,” released Friday.

Allen co-wrote the song “Matilda,” which Rolling Stone called a “heartbreak masterpiece” and which has fans speculating about the identity of the song’s subject.

It’s Allen’s second time working with the English pop superstar; she also helped pen the track “Adore You” from his 2019 album “Fine Line.” Both songs credit Allen, Styles, Thomas Hull and Tyler Johnson.

“Matilda” is an acoustic ballad encouraging the woman of the title as she tries to move on from a difficult past: “You can let it go/You can throw a party full of everyone you know/And not invite your family ’cause they never showed you love.”

Allen grew up in Windham and South Portland and has called Los Angeles home for the past few years. In 2019, she was signed as an artist to Warner Records and also has co-written tracks for artists Halsey, Selena Gomez and Shawn Mendes.

As a recording artist, Allen has released several singles, as well as the EP “AWW!” last year. The 2020 track “Queen of Silver Linings” has more than 4.5 million streams on Spotify, and the video for “A Woman’s World,” released last fall has been viewed more than 900,000 times on YouTube.

