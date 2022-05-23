The Merry Barn is introducing new summer programs for teens:

Wild Beyond the Witchlight: A Dungeons and Dragons Storytelling Series

Sundays, 3-5 p.m. June 19, 26, and July 3, 10, 17.

Limited to six, ages 11-14. Cost: $160

Hope McSherry hosts an adventure across whimsical lands of imagination in a Dungeons and Dragons storytelling series. The campaign, The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, is full of character creation, treasure hunts, puzzles and more.

Dungeons and Dragons is a unique roleplaying game where players create a group of heroes that travels and works together to defeat whatever evils come their way. Over the course of their campaign, the party will face challenges, encounter monsters, and solve a core mystery while developing their backstory and forming connections to both the fictional characters around them and their real-life party members. The tone of this game is truly set by the players, and invites all shades of silliness, drama and intrigue.

Advertisement

Fantasy and Fiction: A Creative Writing Series for Teens

Ages 14-18

Six-week series. Thursdays, 4-6:30 p.m.June 30, July 7, July 14, (no July 21), July 28, Aug. 4, Aug. 11

$30 per session, $170 for series

In this six-week summer series for teens, writer, artist and healer Kelsy Hartley will guide young writers in their own storytelling projects, exploring placemaking, character development and the hero’s journey. Participants will incorporate physical movement, make art, write and share in a supportive community.

For more information and to register, visit www.merrybarn.com or email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: